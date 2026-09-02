Two Kuki-Zo MLAs attend Manipur Assembly in person for first time since 2023 violence

GUWAHATI: Two Kuki-Zo legislators on Wednesday physically attended a session of the Manipur Assembly in the state capital, Imphal, the first time any MLA from the community has done so since the 2023 ethnic violence effectively divided the state.

MLAs Haokholet Kipgen and Kimneo Haokip Hangshing were physically present during the first sitting of the 8th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly.

As Kipgen entered the House, he said he was happy to come back to attend a session of the Assembly after a long time. Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen attended it virtually.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh welcomed the duo, describing their presence in the House as a positive step toward fostering unity and peace in the state.

“This is a good sign from people’s representatives, and a welcome step,” Singh said, adding that Manipur could move towards peace with collective efforts.

The Chief Minister attributed this development to the state government’s persistent efforts to address and reduce the trust deficit among various communities. He reiterated his government’s commitment to inclusive dialogue and reconciliation.

After Singh had donned the CM’s mantle in February this year, MLAs from the Kuki-Zo community participated in previous Assembly sittings through virtual mode.

Manipur currently has nine Kuki-Zo legislators. One more MLA, Vungzagin Valte, died early this year after prolonged illness from severe injuries sustained during a mob attack in Imphal during the early days of the ethnic violence which erupted on May 3, 2023.

Over 250 people were killed and an estimated 60,000 others displaced during the Meitei-Kuki ethnic violence.

While no incident involving the two communities has been reported since the early part of this year, Kukis and Nagas have found themselves caught in a conflict since February. Several people were killed and houses burnt during intermittent violence.