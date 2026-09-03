306 killed in ethnic violence since May 2023: Manipur home minister tells assembly

At least 306 people have been killed, and 49 are still missing in the ethnic violence that broke out in May 2023, Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam told the assembly on Thursday.

The violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities started on May 3, 2023, after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribes status.

Responding to a query by BJP MLA Sapam Ranjan Singh on the second day of the ongoing assembly session, Konthoujam said, "Since the violence started on May 3, 2023, 306 people have died, and 49 people are still missing as of August 31, 2026."

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

In view of the violence, President’s rule was imposed in the state on February 13 last year after the BJP-led government headed by Biren Singh resigned on February 9, following months of ethnic violence.

The 60-member assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, had been put on suspended animation after the President’s rule was imposed.

It was revoked on February 4 this year, hours before the formation of a new state government with BJP leader Y Khemchand Singh as the chief minister.

(With inputs from PTI)