BJP accuses CM Mann, wife of seeking up to Rs 5 crore to 'settle rape cases' in Punjab

The BJP on Thursday accused AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his wife Gurpreet Kaur of allegedly operating a corruption network through middlemen to settle rape cases in exchange for bribes of up to Rs 5 crore.

The BJP dubbed the alleged arrangement the Aam Aadmi Party's "loot model". The AAP did not immediately respond to the allegations.

The charges come against the backdrop of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) ordering an inquiry into a complaint alleging that Kaur had demanded Rs 5 crore to quash a rape case.

On August 21, the NHRC directed the Punjab chief secretary and director general of police to investigate the allegations and submit an Action Taken Report within two weeks.

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari played purported audio recordings involving alleged middlemen and claimed they pointed to the involvement of Mann, Kaur and Kejriwal.