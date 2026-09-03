Carpooling, hybrid work could cut G20 passenger transport emissions by up to 538 MT by 2050: Study

NEW DELHI: A Delhi-based non-profit, the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), has released a study revealing that adopting carpooling, increasing bus usage and embracing hybrid work models could significantly reduce annual passenger transport emissions across G20 countries by 408 to 538 million tonnes of CO₂ by 2050. This reduction is roughly equivalent to South Africa’s total annual carbon emissions in 2024.

However, the benefits of these changes are unevenly distributed, as a few developed countries, including the US, EU and China, could contribute up to 88% of the total emissions reduction target.

The study estimates that these behavioural shifts could save approximately 2,715 million tonnes of oil between 2025 and 2050, translating to an economic value of around USD 2.3 trillion. This underscores the potential to enhance energy security while simultaneously reducing emissions. Developed nations and China are expected to account for 80-88% of the total emissions savings.

The findings highlight that altering travel habits has significant potential to curb emissions, but the most substantial reductions are likely to come from wealthier countries, particularly the US and Europe. This is largely because residents in these regions tend to own more cars and travel greater distances compared to individuals in countries such as India.

The study also points out a significant disparity in potential per-person emission avoidance. For example, the emissions that an average American could avoid by adopting carpooling, hybrid work and increased bus usage may be up to 56 times greater than the potential savings for an average Indian.

Titled “A Global Mission LiFE: Mitigation Potential of Behavioural Change in Passenger Transport in G20 Countries,” the study builds on India’s Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) framework, introduced at COP26 to encourage sustainable, low-carbon habits in daily life. It models the potential impact if similar behavioural changes were to occur across G20 nations.

Despite the overall potential, the advantages of carpooling, hybrid work and public transportation are not equally distributed. Developed countries and China, which have higher car ownership rates and longer average travel distances, would account for 80-88% of the total emissions savings, with the US and EU-15 alone contributing 61-63%.

Carpooling emerges as the most significant factor, potentially saving between 236 and 411 million tonnes of CO₂ annually, with about 92% of these savings occurring in developed countries and China due to their higher car ownership and lower vehicle occupancy rates.

The study recommends that G20 countries prioritise measuring behavioural mitigation within their climate policy frameworks so that standardised methods for verifying these savings can be integrated into national climate strategies.

Developed nations and China, where the reduction potential is greatest, should act swiftly to promote carpooling platforms, hybrid work practices, and congestion or parking charges. Meanwhile, developing countries should focus on expanding and electrifying bus fleets and creating incentives for shared mobility before implementing measures that restrict the use of private vehicles.