Chhattisgarh records 930 mm rainfall as Kharif sowing hits 98 percent

RAIPUR: A well-timed monsoon and evenly spaced showers across Chhattisgarh have kept agricultural activity in step with seasonal weather patterns this year.

By September 2, the state has reportedly achieved 98% of its Kharif sowing target, covering 47.63 lakh hectares out of the targeted 48.69 lakh hectares, officials said. With crops now heading into crucial growth phases, rainfall received during September and the retreating monsoon is expected to provide essential moisture to carry the yield to maturity.

The state has recorded 930 mm of rainfall so far, reflecting an overall balanced distribution.

According to the Meteorological Department, an active low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal, northern coastal Odisha, Jharkhand, and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal—coupled with an east-west trough running from south Gujarat through Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh—continues to drive wet conditions across the region.

Agricultural experts note that the current soil moisture and the likelihood of adequate late-season rain leave little reason for concern regarding overall crop health, with the majority of cultivated varieties designed to mature within a 90- to 100-day cycle.