Congress asks govt to explain how downward revision in GDP estimates done for 4 previous years

He said to calculate any growth rate, one needs last year's GDP figure to compare against.

"Now, the figure for the previous April-June 2025 quarter has been revised not once but four times from around Rs 86 lakh crore to about Rs 80 lakh crore. And here's the catch: if you keep shrinking the base you're comparing against, this year's number will automatically look much bigger than it really is, even if nothing has actually changed on the ground. That is simple arithmetic, not economic growth.

"Former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg raised exactly this point. According to his calculation, if the base year hadn't been revised down the way it was, nominal growth this quarter would be closer to 2.6 per cent, not the 10.3 per cent the government is claiming. And once you take inflation out of that, real growth is basically zero nowhere near 7.8 per cent," he said.

Alleging four years of GDP overreporting, the Congress leader said this issue is much larger as the government has not just revised down the figure for the April-June 25 quarter, but for all four years since FY2022-23.

The "new series" has reduced the nominal GDP figure for every year and almost every quarter of the four years and it has gone down by between Rs 8-12 lakh crore each year.

"This means we have been overreporting our GDP for the last 4 years," he alleged.

"Taken together, the GDP has been revised down by Rs 43 lakh crore across 4 years. This is a very large correction.

"The implication is that an excess of goods and services valued at Rs 43 lakh crore had been included in the GDP and has now been removed. The government must provide an explanation for this. How has a change in methodology produced such a large drop in the estimated size of the Indian economy," he asked.

Sharing his statement on X, Ramesh said, "Our statement on the growing evidence of irregularities in the just-released GDP figures. The Modi Government must answer 4 straight questions."

"Why was there such a substantial downward revision in the GDP estimates for all 4 years? What is the explanation for an aggregate reduction of Rs 43 lakh crore in the estimated size of India's economy?

"What are the components of the new methodology that have driven such a shift? The government must provide a detailed account of how this revision was done," he asked.