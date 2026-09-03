'Education rights of every student, not a privilege': Rahul Gandhi

Education is not a privilege, but the right of every student in India, and students from marginalised communities should not face neglect from the system, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has said.

He met a delegation of tribal students, including those who were on a hunger strike to press for their demands, during his visit to Nashik in Maharashtra on Wednesday.

The students were protesting over a range of issues, including the condition of ashram schools meant for tribals.

Gandhi, in a post on X, later said, "Education is not a privilege -- it is the right of every student in India."