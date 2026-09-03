Five homes damaged as landslide sends boulders, debris crashing into Uttarkashi village

DEHRADUN: Panic gripped Udri village in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district after a massive landslide sent debris and boulders hurtling down a hillside amid persistent rainfall, forcing residents to flee their homes to save their lives.

No casualties were reported as villagers raised an alarm and evacuated the affected houses in time. However, five homes suffered extensive damage, according to information provided by the District Disaster Management Office.

Officials said a large volume of debris and rocks suddenly slid from the rain-soaked hillside and entered the village. Mud and rubble poured into several houses, triggering chaos as families rushed to safer locations.

“The debris began coming down the hill without warning. Within moments, it had reached the houses,” villagers said, recalling the frightening episode. “People alerted one another and immediately ran outside.”

The timely evacuation prevented loss of life, but the landslide left the affected families distressed. Household belongings are also feared to have been damaged after debris entered the buildings. Revenue officials will visit the village to assess the extent of the losses.

Residents were later seen clearing mud and rubble from rooftops and areas surrounding their homes. They said the absence of adequate equipment and other resources had made the task difficult.