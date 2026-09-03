From fighter pilot to airline pilot: Abhinandan Varthaman joins FLY91

Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman, the Vir Chakra awardee who became widely known after the 2019 India-Pakistan aerial engagement, has retired from the Indian Air Force and begun a new chapter in civilian aviation. The 43-year-old former fighter pilot has reportedly joined Goa-based regional airline FLY91 as a commercial pilot.

He joined FLY91 in August 2026, continuing his career in aviation in a civilian role, according to sources. TNIE could not reach out to him to independently verify the same on Thursday. Calls to FLY91 was not answered.

Varthaman gained national recognition in February 2019 after his MiG-21 Bison was involved in an aerial engagement with Pakistani aircraft. He ejected after his aircraft was hit and was subsequently captured in Pakistan before being released and returning to India. He was later awarded the Vir Chakra for his actions during the operation and went on to attain the rank of Group Captain.

After serving in the IAF for more than two decades, Varthaman retired in March 2026. His move marks a significant transition from military fighter operations to commercial passenger flying and has drawn considerable attention to both his career and the growing regional aviation sector in India.