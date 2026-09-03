From shooting down Pakistani F-16 to flying passengers: Abhinandan Varthaman joins Goa Airline

Decorated Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter pilot Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman has taken premature retirement from the force and begun a new career in commercial aviation with Goa-based regional airline FLY91, according to officials and media reports.

Varthaman retired from the IAF on March 31, 2026, after nearly 22 years of service. He joined FLY91 as a pilot in August and is currently undergoing training required for commercial operations. Once training and regulatory clearances are completed, he is expected to fly the airline’s ATR 72-600 turboprop aircraft on regional routes.

Varthaman became internationally known following the February 27, 2019, aerial confrontation between India and Pakistan. Flying a MiG-21 Bison, he was credited with shooting down a Pakistani F-16 before his aircraft was hit and he ejected over Pakistani territory. He was captured and released on March 1, 2019.

He was awarded the Vir Chakra, India’s third-highest wartime gallantry award, in 2021. FLY91 has confirmed his association with the airline but declined to provide details, citing employee privacy.