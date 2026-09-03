'From Vishwaguru to visa-office receptionist': Oppn takes dig at Piyush Goyal over US envoy remark

NEW DELHI: Opposition leaders on Thursday took a swipe at the Narendra Modi government over a light-hearted remark by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Union minister Piyush Goyal and said the BJP leader had been "relegated" to being the private secretary to the American envoy.

Speaking at the annual session of Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) here on Wednesday, Gor said that if people cannot get a hold of him, they can "reach out" to Union minister Goyal.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera took a swipe at the government and asked whether the state of the Indian economy was so dire that even Union minister Goyal has had to take up a "side hustle" as the US Ambassador's secretary.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra said it was "shameful" that the minister of commerce has been relegated to being the "private secretary fixing appointments for the US Ambassador to India".

Speaking at the event, Gor referred to Goyal as a "dear friend of mine".