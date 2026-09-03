India readies multi-layered cyber defence for BRICS summit after G20 attacks

NEW DELHI: The Indian agencies, while taking a cue and lessons from what had happened during the 2023 G20 Summit, during which massive cyber assaults were reported, have decided to put in place a foolproof cyber-defence architecture ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, beginning later this month.

According to officials, the cyber-security agencies are geared up to deal with humongous attack volumes that could run into millions of attempts a minute, as the scale of the threat was starkly demonstrated during the G20 Summit.

On the day of the event, the official G20 website faced around 16 lakh attack attempts in a single minute, which came to nearly 26,000 attempts every second.

The traffic was detected and contained through coordinated action by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), CERT-In and the National Informatics Centre (NIC), the officials said.

The experience has since driven a broader shift in India’s cyber-security strategy, particularly for high-profile international events. Rather than depending on a single defensive perimeter, agencies are deploying multiple layers of protection, combining traffic filtering, continuous network monitoring, threat intelligence, automated detection and coordinated incident response.