Indigo flight from Doha to Bengaluru diverted to Muscat after pilot falls ill 

NEW DELHI: An Indigo flight from Doha to Bengaluru, carrying more than 150 passengers on board, had to be diverted to Muscat after a pilot fell unwell when airborne.

Flight 6E 1302, an Airbus A321 Neo aircraft, took off at 3.03 am local time, (5.03 am India time) nearly an hour behind the scheduled time, according to flight tracking platform, FlightAware. It landed at Muscat at 5.36 am (7.06 am India time).

In a statement, Indigo said, "IndiGo flight 6E 1302, operating from Doha to Bengaluru on September 3 was diverted to Muscat due to an urgent requirement of medical attention for one of the operating crew members. The said crew member was attended to by medical team upon landing and is feeling better now."

The airline added, "An alternate aircraft along with a new set of crew has been arranged to continue the journey to Bengaluru."

Passengers were offered refreshments and timely updates as they wait for the aircraft at Muscat, the airline added.