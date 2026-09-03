Jaipur Diary | Former chief minister seeks unusual Rakhi gift

Former CM Vasundhara Raje had an unusual Rakshabandhan gift in mind from senior BJP leader Rajpal Singh Shekhawat: a promise to quit gutkha. A video of their light-hearted exchange is doing rounds on social media. Shekhawat, a former urban development and housing minister, had visited Raje to get a rakhi tied. When it was time for the customary gift, Raje pointed to the gutkha in his hand and asked him to hand it over—and promise not to consume it again. “Gutkha no more,” Shekhawat replied, drawing laughter from those present. Shekhawat is regarded as a Raje loyalist. He was denied a BJP ticket from Jhotwara in the 2023 Rajasthan assembly elections.