MHA pushes Himalayan states to step up preparedness for GLOFs, avalanches amid Nepal disaster

NEW DELHI: At a time when neighbouring Nepal is grappling with a flash-flood disaster, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Thursday reviewed the preparedness of Himalayan states and Union Territories to deal with the growing risks posed by Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) and snow avalanches.

The high-level meeting here focused on strengthening early-warning systems, monitoring vulnerable glacial lakes and snow-covered areas, identifying high-risk locations and mapping potential flood flow paths. The discussions also covered timely dissemination of alerts, evacuation preparedness and the strengthening of response mechanisms, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in an official statement.

“Mohan stressed the need for continuous and proactive monitoring of glacial lakes and avalanche-prone areas, particularly during periods of heightened risk. He also called for closer coordination between state agencies, district administrations and scientific and technical institutions to ensure that warnings translate into swift action on the ground,” it said.

The Home Secretary said disaster preparedness must move beyond a response-driven approach and focus instead on risk-informed planning, preventive mitigation and community-level readiness.

The States and the UTs were advised to regularly review their preparedness plans, identify gaps in warning and evacuation systems and take corrective measures before extreme weather events strike, the MHA said.

Mohan also directed states to expedite implementation of GLOF mitigation projects sanctioned by the Centre in 2024, underlining the need to convert approved measures into tangible action at the district and local levels.