Nepal disaster: Silkyara veteran sees ‘window of hope’ for trapped workers

DEHRADUN: As Nepal battles the aftermath of a catastrophic glacial collapse and flash flood near its border with China, a tunnelling expert who helped plan the Silkyara rescue operation has said there is “reason for cautious optimism” over workers feared trapped inside the affected tunnels.

The disaster has reportedly claimed 1,252 lives, while 4,875 people remain missing.

Rescue teams are continuing operations despite unstable terrain, heavy debris and difficult weather conditions.

Speaking exclusively to the TNIE, Colonel Deepak Patil (Retd), a former Corps of Engineers officer from the Madras Sappers, said debris entering a tunnel during a glacial flood could choke its portal without necessarily penetrating deep inside the structure.

Patil, a former general manager of the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel project, played a key role in planning and leading the 2023 operation that rescued 41 workers trapped inside the under-construction tunnel in Uttarakhand.

“Based on my experience in glaciated areas, my understanding of glacial bursts and my involvement in several tunnelling projects, I believe there is reason for cautious optimism,” he said.

A glacial burst, Patil explained, initially carries enormous quantities of ice, boulders, moraine material, uprooted trees and other debris. As the flow travels downstream, sometimes for several kilometres, the ice melts and the surge turns into a powerful mixture of water and debris.

“Heavier material, particularly large boulders and tree trunks, may have entered the tunnel portals at high velocity. However, it is likely to have blocked the portals relatively close to the entrance,” he said.

Such debris may not have travelled beyond 100 to 200 metres, though this would depend on the tunnel’s alignment, gradient, geometry and the nature of the flow, he added.

Patil stressed that his assessment was provisional as he did not have access to the precise layout of the affected tunnels.

“If the portal has been effectively sealed by debris, the volume of water penetrating deeper into the tunnel may have been significantly reduced. That could provide rescuers with a critical window,” he said.