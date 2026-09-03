NHRC takes cognisance of 'paid ads' on Meta platform 'promoting' access to child sexual abuse material

NEW DELHI: The NHRC has taken cognisance of reports alleging that paid advertisements displayed on a social media platform, owned and operated by Meta, promoted or facilitated access to child sexual abuse material (CSAM) in India, officials said on Thursday.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought specific, point-wise reports within two weeks from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Delhi Police commissioner, according to the proceedings of the case dated September 3.

“MeitY shall specifically confirm compliance with Section 19 of the POCSO Act, 2012, or, in case of non-reporting, state the reasons and identify the responsible officer/authority. The above issue shall not be left to a general or omnibus response on intermediary compliance and shall be answered specifically, supported by contemporaneous records,” the proceedings said.

There was no immediate response from Meta Platforms.

“The Commission took cognisance of media reports published by the BBC World Service, alleging that paid advertisements displayed on Instagram, owned and operated by Meta Platforms Inc., promoted or facilitated access to child sexual abuse material in India,” the proceedings said.

The reported advertisements allegedly employed expressions such as “rape video” and “child video” and redirected users to channels on a messenger service where such material (CSAM/CSEA) was allegedly being offered for sale, they said.

CSEA refers to child sexual exploitation and abuse.