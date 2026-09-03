Not just wives, husbands too have the right to know income: Chhattisgarh HC rebuffs family court order

RAIPUR: Affirming that a fair trial hinges on the right to test financial claims, the Chhattisgarh High Court overturned a family court order that barred a husband from questioning his estranged wife about her declared income and assets during maintenance proceedings. The HC stated that cross-examination on income is a right for both.

High Court Judge Justice Narendra Kumar Vyas observed that courts cannot curb a litigant’s statutory right to cross-examine financial affidavits submitted in line with Supreme Court guidelines, cautioning trial courts against adopting practices that curtail a party's defense.

The petitioner, 34-year-old Akhil Sahani, a Durg resident, was facing maintenance proceedings under Section 144 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) initiated by his estranged wife, Aditi. Following the landmark Supreme Court ruling in Rajnesh v. Neha, both parties placed their respective asset and income affidavits on record.

However, during cross-examination before the Second Additional Principal Judge of the Family Court in Durg, the judge abruptly restrained Sahani from questioning his wife regarding her income sources and the contents of her asset disclosure. The family court halted the line of questioning and adjourned the matter to September 11, 2026. Sahani then challenged the restriction before the High Court arguing that gagging his defense violated the principles of natural justice and rendered the proceedings unfair.