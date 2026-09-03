Police body seeks arrest of Jharkhand MLA over slur

RANCHI: The standoff between lone Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JKLM) MLA, Jairam Mahto, and Jharkhand Police Association has intensified, with the association remaining firm on its demand for his arrest.

Association president Rahul Murmu and general secretary Sanjeev Kumar have written to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, announcing a four-phase agitation from September 8 to October 10, including a strike from October 5 to 10.

The association has accused Mahto of using abusive and undignified language while speaking to the officer-in-charge over the phone on the night of August 21. It had earlier given him a five-day ultimatum to issue a public apology, warning of phased protests, which expired on Tuesday.

The controversy stems from the August 21 clash at Barwadda police station, following which Mahto and the Mukhiya’s camp filed counter-complaints on August 22.

An FIR was subsequently registered against the MLA on a complaint by Mukhiya’s son Pradeep Kumar Rajak. Mahto, however, said his fight was not against any individual police officer but against a system that he alleged exploits ordinary people. He had merely asked the Barwadda SHO not to harass a poor Dalit youth without cause, he said.