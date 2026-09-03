Punjab government forms three-minister panel to hold talks with employees ahead of Sept 8 mass leave

CHANDIGARH: With less than six months to go for the 2027 assembly elections and tensions mounting among nearly 7.5 lakh government employees and pensioners, the AAP-led Punjab government on Thursday made a fresh attempt to defuse the confrontation by deputing three senior cabinet ministers to hold talks with the protesting workforce.

The move comes ahead of the employees’ announcement of a second mass casual leave on September 8 and days after the state government filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court challenging a Punjab and Haryana High Court order directing it to release pending dearness allowance (DA) dues to employees and pensioners.

The government also strongly defended its record on salaries, DA and arrears.

In a joint media briefing, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, Industry and Renewable Energy Minister Aman Arora and Social Security Minister Dr Baljit Kaur said the government was ready to sit across the table with employees and pensioners to address their grievances.

Cheema said Punjab was spending 51 per cent of its revenue on salaries and pensions, the highest among states, compared with the all-India average of 38 per cent. He said the state had increased DA by 14 percentage points in three installments since 2022, from 28 per cent to 34 per cent in October 2022, to 38 per cent in December 2023 and to 42 per cent in November 2024.

He said Punjab’s own tax revenue was considerably lower than the national average, making the expenditure particularly significant.