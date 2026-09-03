Raghav Chadha to represent India at young parliamentarians global conference in Uzbekistan

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha will represent the Indian Parliament at the 12th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, the BJP leader posted on X on Thursday.

Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan, who is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, nominated Chadha to represent the Indian Parliament at the conference, which will be held from September 4 to 6 this year.

Sharing the information in New Delhi through a post on X, Chadha said, "Honoured to have been selected to represent the Indian Parliament at the 12th Inter-Parliamentary Union Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from 4th to 6th September. My gratitude to the Hon'ble Vice President of India for nominating me to this delegation".

Chadha further wrote, "Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Geneva, the IPU is the world's oldest and largest body of national parliaments, bringing together 180 Member Parliaments and 15 Associate Members. This year's theme: Reclaiming human rights, justice and dignity for all in turbulent times".

The MP added, "Over three days, young legislators from across the world will debate youth rights in conflict, digital rights and online safety, climate resilience and justice and economic opportunity for the youth".

Chadha also highlighted India's position as the world's largest democracy and one of the countries with the youngest populations.