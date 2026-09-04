Ahmedabad Diary | Congress rejig talk triggers race among leaders

Who will be Surat top cop? Speculations on

Ahead of the Gujarat Police transfer orders, Surat Police Commissioner’s chair is again at the centre of power-corridor chatter. After Anupam Singh Gehlot moved to Ahmedabad, Wabang Jamir has been holding charge, while speculation continues over who will get permanent posting. One IPS officer’s name is doing the rounds, with a striking line reportedly circulating within police circles. The officer has served in Surat before and was considered a strong contender when the Commissioner’s post previously fell vacant. At that time, the chair went to Gehlot. No order has been issued yet, but one contender may already have his route map ready.

Dilip Singh Kshatriya

Our correspondent in Gujarat

dilipsingh@newindianexpress.com