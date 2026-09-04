Ahmedabad Diary | Congress rejig talk triggers race among leaders

Talk of an organisational reshuffle in Gujarat Congress has triggered a race among party leaders. Political circles are abuzz that leaders are pushing their aides for key responsibilities, while some office-bearers are reportedly working channels from Gandhinagar to Delhi to protect their positions. Adding fuel to the speculation, a recent gathering of Congress leaders from ‘Thakor’ (OBC) community has sparked chatter over the future of Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda from the community. The meeting, attended by two senior Congress leaders, intensified speculation about a possible change at the top. No statement has been made.
Buzz on Punjab role for Dadra administrator
A cryptic message ‘Patel is going to Punjab’ is setting Gujarat BJP and Delhi political circles buzzing. Though no name is mentioned, insiders are linking the speculation to Dadra-Nagar Haveli and Daman-Diu Administrator Praful Patel, who has remained a key power centre in the UTs for a decade. The real buzz centres on Chandigarh. Political circles are speculating that Patel could be considered for Punjab Governor post, which also carries the responsibility of Chandigarh Administrator. No official order has been issued, and Patel continues in his present post. But power corridors often begin whispering before official appointments are made.
Who will be Surat top cop? Speculations on
Ahead of the Gujarat Police transfer orders, Surat Police Commissioner’s chair is again at the centre of power-corridor chatter. After Anupam Singh Gehlot moved to Ahmedabad, Wabang Jamir has been holding charge, while speculation continues over who will get permanent posting. One IPS officer’s name is doing the rounds, with a striking line reportedly circulating within police circles. The officer has served in Surat before and was considered a strong contender when the Commissioner’s post previously fell vacant. At that time, the chair went to Gehlot. No order has been issued yet, but one contender may already have his route map ready.
Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Our correspondent in Gujarat
dilipsingh@newindianexpress.com