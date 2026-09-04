Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh visits Western Command, reviews Army-Air Force operational synergy

CHANDIGARH: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh visited the Army's Western Command headquarters at Chandimandir on Friday and held talks with General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh and other senior officers on strengthening jointness, synergy and mission readiness between the Army and the Indian Air Force.

The interaction focused on enhancing operational preparedness, joint planning and integration between the two services for more effective and coordinated operations in the evolving operational environment.

In a post on X, Western Command said, “JOINTNESS | SYNERGY | MISSION READINESS Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, PVSM, AVSM, Chief of the Air Staff, visited Chandimandir Military Station and interacted with Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh, AVSM, SM**, Army Commander #Western Command and senior officers. The interaction focused on enhancing operational preparedness, strengthening joint planning and furthering integration between the #IndianArmy and #IndianAirforce for synergised operations. The CAS also interacted with Air Warriors serving with #Western Command, acknowledging their vital role in fostering seamless Army-Air Force integration and reinforcing the shared commitment to mission readiness and decisive operational response. One Mission. Joint Resolve. Ready for Every Challenge.”