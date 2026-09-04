Bear attack kills two women in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, sparks panic among villagers

DEHRADUN: Two women died after being attacked by a bear in a remote village in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, triggering panic among residents and renewed demands for stronger measures to address the growing human-wildlife conflict in the hill state.

The incident occurred at Sideli Tok in Nail gram panchayat under the Pokhari development block when the women had gone towards a forested area, local residents said.

The deceased were identified as Laxmi Devi, 42, wife of Gajendra Negi, and Vimla Devi, 55, wife of Chandrashekhar Singh. The two women were sisters-in-law.

According to preliminary accounts, the bear suddenly attacked the women, forcing them to run towards a steep, rocky slope in an attempt to escape.

Vimla Devi reportedly lost her footing and plunged down a cliff. She sustained critical injuries and died at the scene, villagers said.

Laxmi Devi was also grievously injured in the attack. Hearing cries for help, residents rushed to the spot, rescued her from the difficult terrain and alerted the police and Forest Department.

She was initially taken to the Community Health Centre in Pokhari. Owing to the severity of her injuries, doctors referred her to a higher medical facility. She, however, succumbed during treatment while being taken towards Srinagar, according to local accounts.