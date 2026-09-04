Bear attack kills two women in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, sparks panic among villagers

DEHRADUN: Two women died after being attacked by a bear in a remote village in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, triggering panic among residents and renewed demands for stronger measures to address the growing human-wildlife conflict in the hill state.
The incident occurred at Sideli Tok in Nail gram panchayat under the Pokhari development block when the women had gone towards a forested area, local residents said.
The deceased were identified as Laxmi Devi, 42, wife of Gajendra Negi, and Vimla Devi, 55, wife of Chandrashekhar Singh. The two women were sisters-in-law.
According to preliminary accounts, the bear suddenly attacked the women, forcing them to run towards a steep, rocky slope in an attempt to escape.
Vimla Devi reportedly lost her footing and plunged down a cliff. She sustained critical injuries and died at the scene, villagers said.
Laxmi Devi was also grievously injured in the attack. Hearing cries for help, residents rushed to the spot, rescued her from the difficult terrain and alerted the police and Forest Department.
She was initially taken to the Community Health Centre in Pokhari. Owing to the severity of her injuries, doctors referred her to a higher medical facility. She, however, succumbed during treatment while being taken towards Srinagar, according to local accounts.
Chamoli District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar confirmed the fatalities.
“Both women have died following the bear attack. Teams from the district administration and the Forest Department have reached the area and are gathering detailed information about the incident,” Kumar said.
Forest officials were also sent to inspect the site and trace the animal’s movement. The incident drew a large number of villagers to the area, with residents expressing concern over frequent bear sightings close to human settlements.
Villagers have demanded that the Forest Department capture the bear and intensify patrolling around residential areas. They said fear of wild animals was increasingly affecting daily life, particularly the collection of fodder and firewood, for which women often enter forests.
The deaths have again highlighted the worsening human-wildlife conflict in Uttarakhand’s mountain districts. Communities across the Garhwal region have reported a rise in encounters involving bears and leopards, prompting many residents to avoid isolated paths and outdoor movement after dusk.
Similar bear attacks have previously been reported from Paithani and Thalisain, where victims suffered serious injuries, particularly to the head and face.
Available figures indicate that bear attacks in Uttarakhand claimed 76 lives and left 2,016 people injured between 2000 and August of the year for which the latest data was compiled.