'Beyond Jurisdiction': Chhattisgarh HC raps State Women Commission, sets aside orders halting GAIL project

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh High Court quashed a series of directives issued by the State Women Commission against GAIL (India) Limited, ruling that the panel exceeded its jurisdiction by issuing binding adjudicatory orders rather than confining itself to its statutory advisory and recommendatory role.

A single-judge bench presided over by Justice Amitendra Kishore Prasad set aside the Commission’s orders dated June 19, 2025, July 6, 2026, and July 8, 2026, which had brought work on an ongoing gas pipeline installation project to a standstill. GAIL (India) Limited is India’s leading natural gas company.

The matter arose from proceedings initiated by the Women Commission concerning the acquisition of Right of User over land owned by an elderly woman, Amrit Bai Patel, in Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh. The acquisition was conducted under the Petroleum and Minerals Pipelines (Acquisition of Right of User in Land) Act, 1962. GAIL approached the Court challenging the Commission’s directives, which had halted pipeline installation, ordered enhanced compensation, directed compensation for alleged losses, and threatened criminal as well as civil proceedings against company officials.