Bilaspur railway division launches advanced live train monitoring system

RAIPUR: The Bilaspur Division of South East Central Railway (SECR) in Chhattisgarh has inaugurated an advanced Live Train Monitoring System, a first-of-its-kind initiative across Indian Railways aimed at making train operations safer, faster and more efficient, senior railway officials said.

The system, set up at the Divisional Control Office in Bilaspur, features Indian Railways’ largest ultra-narrow-bezel video wall display. It provides a real-time view of train movements and signalling statuses across the network.

The system integrates and centralises operational data, enabling control office dispatchers and controllers to assess ground conditions and take quick, coordinated decisions.

It brings 47 stations under Bilaspur Division and 12 stations under Raipur Division under simultaneous, centralised surveillance.

Key features include real-time monitoring of train movements and signalling conditions, automated tracking of rolling stock, visualisation of station yards and inter-station block sections, and a centralised dashboard showing critical operating data and analytics.

The system is expected to improve operational decision-making and inter-departmental coordination while providing controllers with better situational awareness during disruptions.

The integration of live field data, digital mapping and centralised monitoring will help railway managers identify bottlenecks, manage rail traffic and maintain punctuality.

Railway officials said the deployment marks a move towards smart and digitised rail operations and will support the future needs of high-density rail corridors.