Centre to offer DNA profiling of relatives to identify missing victims in Nepal floods

The Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to make the forensic facilities available as an additional measure to support the ongoing identification process, the MEA said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the DNA profiling should be carried out using the Autosomal STR method, as advised by the Nepal Police, subject to the technical requirements communicated by the Nepali authorities.

Once prepared, the DNA profiles, along with the preliminary information required by Nepalese authorities, can be emailed to the Nepal Police at dnacodis@nepalpolice.gov.np for comparison with DNA profiles obtained from unidentified mortal remains.

A copy of the DNA profile may also be sent to the Embassy of India in Kathmandu at eoikathmandufloodsupport@gmail.com for coordination and facilitation.

The MEA has also shared a list of government forensic laboratories in India equipped with DNA profiling facilities. A helpline for assistance in this regard has also been provided by the ministry: +977 9841 6160 95.

The initiative comes as Nepal continues large-scale search and rescue operations following the flash floods, which were triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border. The disaster caused extensive damage across parts of northern and central Nepal.

Nepalese authorities have reported at least 1,259 deaths, while more than 12,000 people have been rescued. Around 5,000 people are still reported missing as search and rescue operations continue.

(With inputs from PTI)