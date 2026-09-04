Congress hails successful launch of Earth observation satellite EOS-05; slams Modi govt for 'attack' on ISRO

The Congress on Friday lauded ISRO for the successful launch of the country’s first-ever imaging satellite in geosynchronous orbit, while accusing the Modi government of undertaking a “radical role reconfiguration” that it said would “change the very character” of the space agency.

The opposition party said the launch would also undoubtedly be a big morale booster to the space agency "since it has found itself under attack from various quarters".

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday made its way into history books yet again with the successful launch of the country's first ever imaging satellite in geo-orbit, placing the over 2,300 kg payload into a precise orbit using a GSLV rocket.

Friday's launch marked the space agency's maiden success for the year 2026.

In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Congratulations to the entire @isro team on the successful GSLV-F17/EOS-05 mission! EOS-05, India's first imaging satellite, from Geosynchronous orbit, will further strengthen our Earth Observation capabilities that we have been developing for years."

"We are immensely proud of our scientists, space engineers and researchers whose dedication and ingenuity continue to take India's space programme to greater heights," the Congress chief said.