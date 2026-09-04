Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj, who bragged about cracking man's skull, detained after CJP protest

CJP co-convener Saurav Das said after the protest that police had committed to taking action against Bhardwaj.

"The Supreme Court has just quashed and dismissed all the FIRs registered against the students and protesters. However, if you have read the Delhi Police's affidavit, they said that they need to investigate history-sheeters and hardened criminals and put them in jail," Das said.

"New Delhi Police should give us an answer. Isn't the person threatening Nishu one of those 2,800 hardened criminals?" he said.

"Goons like Swatantra Bhardwaj came to Jantar Mantar. Did Delhi Police not identify them? He committed attempt to murder. Delhi Police is saving him, no action was taken," Das said.

Das said the CJP would return to the police station if the assurances were not fulfilled. "We came here, talked to Delhi Police. If they don't fulfil the commitment, we will have to come back. We are standing with the students," he said.

Police subsequently launched efforts to trace Bhardwaj, deploying several teams to locate him. Officials said he was detained in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh later in the day.

Police sources said Bhardwaj fled Naithla village on a Royal Enfield motorcycle towards Khurja before a police team reached there to apprehend him. He was wearing a helmet to conceal his identity, they said.

Responding to allegations of a skull fracture, Delhi Police said Kumar was medically examined at RML Hospital and his injuries were opined to be simple in nature. The injuries, it claimed, were caused by a kada (steel bracelet) and not a weapon.

Bhardwaj and another accused, Suraj Kumar, were detained at the spot, questioned and served notices, police said, adding that a charge sheet would be filed.

Bhardwaj has since claimed that he acted in self-defence. In a podcast, he said he was surrounded by 10-15 people and could have been killed had he not acted.

Nishu alleged that she received online threats following her complaint over the assault on her father.

"I was ashamed of even stepping out. For a few weeks I could not go to school, I feel everyone is judging me. I hope police will take action," she told media outside the Parliament Street police station.

Nishu alleged that she had faced verbal abuse and rape threats, and that her images were morphed after she spoke out about the assault and filed an FIR.