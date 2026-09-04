Indian-origin US man added to FBI’s most wanted list over alleged USD 600,000 welfare fraud

CHANDIGARH: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has added Indian-origin man Manjit Singh Bedi to its Most Wanted Fraudsters list over an alleged welfare fraud scheme that defrauded the US government of at least $600,000 between March 2024 and June 2025. Bedi is believed to have fled to India.

In a statement, the FBI said Bedi, a naturalised US citizen who operated a grocery store in Tacoma, Washington, is believed to have fled to India. The agency has offered a $150,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

Bedi allegedly ran the Asian Grocery Store, where he is accused of swiping Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants’ Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards and giving them cash instead of food. He allegedly kept half of the proceeds.

“After being indicted for wire fraud and SNAP benefits fraud, Bedi was allowed to appear in court without being arrested. He was ordered to surrender his passport and remain in Washington state. However, Bedi soon drove across the border into Canada and then fled to India,” the FBI said.