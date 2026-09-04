IndiGo flight hits parking guidance pole at Srinagar airport; passengers and crew safe

A Navi Mumbai-Srinagar IndiGo flight was damaged after it came into contact with a Visual Docking Guidance System (VDGS) pole while being parked at Srinagar airport on Friday morning. No passengers or crew members were injured in the incident.

Flight 6E 225 (VT-NOG) was being positioned at Bay No. 6 around 9.02 am when it hit the VDGS pole during the parking process, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said in a statement.

All passengers and crew members were safe and subsequently deboarded the aircraft using manual stairs, the AAI said.

The airport authority said the aircraft had suffered damage in the incident and that the circumstances leading to it would be examined by the appropriate authorities as per prescribed procedures.

“The exact cause will be ascertained following the completion of the inquiry, and no conclusion regarding the cause is being drawn at this stage,” the AAI said.

Airport operations remained normal, with flight arrivals and departures continuing as scheduled, it added.

(With inputs from PTI)