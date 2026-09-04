Jharkhand HC stays felling of 13,681 trees for Chatra bypass

RANCHI: Raising serious concerns over the environmental and ecological impact of cutting down trees on such a large scale, the Jharkhand High Court has stayed the felling of 13,681 full-grown trees identified for the construction of a bypass around Chatra.

Justice Ananda Sen, while hearing a petition filed by Suresh Sao, directed that none of the identified trees be felled until further orders. The court also left it open to the concerned authorities to reconsider the proposed road alignment and explore alternative routes that could minimise tree loss.

The court also impleaded the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways as respondents in the matter.

The matter came before the High Court after the petitioner sought a diversion of the scheduled road alignment, contending that an alternative route could save around 300 full-grown trees standing on his land.

During the previous hearing, the court had directed the authorities to inspect the site and submit a report detailing the number of trees that would have to be felled under the existing alignment and whether the road could be diverted to save them.