Ladakh LG Vinai Kumar clears rules to regularise over 60,000 acres of nautor land

LEH/JAMMU: Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday approved rules for the regularisation of ‘nautor lands’, paving the way for eligible landholders to obtain proprietary rights over barren government land and addressing a long-standing issue affecting thousands of people in the Union Territory.

Nautor land refers to barren or wasteland owned by the government that has historically been allotted to individuals for cultivation or other productive purposes. More than 60,000 acres of land in Ladakh are currently recorded as nautor holdings in revenue records.

The new rules in Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (Nautor Regularisation) Rules, 2026, provide a comprehensive framework for granting proprietary rights over up to 10 acres of eligible nautor land to occupants across all seven districts of Ladakh, an official spokesperson said.

Nautor land beyond the 10-acre limit may be allotted on a leasehold basis in accordance with the rules.

"The rules introduce a one-time regularisation mechanism for nautor land occupied before October 27, 2020, the date on which the JK tenancy act, 1980 was repealed. Any possession of such land after the cut-off date will not be eligible for regularisation", he said.

The new framework also vests the authority to allot nautor land with the LAHDCs in all seven districts.

"Under Section 42 of the Ladakh autonomous hill development councils act, 1997, land within the district stands transferred to the Council, while clause (i) of Section 23 vests executive powers in the Council in relation to the allotment, use and occupation of land vested in it," the rules state.

Saxena said the rules seek to strike a balance between protecting the legitimate interests of genuine nautor landholders and safeguarding public and Council land from encroachment and unauthorised claims.

"The nautor issue has a deep historical connection with the lives and livelihoods of the people of Ladakh. For generations, our people have worked hard to bring barren and waste land under cultivation in one of the most challenging agricultural environments in the country," the lieutenant governor said.