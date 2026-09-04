Mandatory update of NMR for faculty or face action: NMC to medical colleges

NEW DELHI: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed all medical colleges and institutions to mandatorily update the National Medical Register (NMR) or State Medical Register (SMR) numbers of faculty and other teaching staff on the Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System.
The Commission has warned that if the NMR is not reviewed or updated by medical colleges, the daily attendance of faculty will be blocked and automatically rejected.
It also said the rejection and blocking of daily attendance will “adversely impact the compliance status of the medical college during NMC assessments and inspections.”
The NMC requires daily biometric attendance for medical college faculty to eliminate non-existent teachers and enforce quality standards in medical education. The latest mandate for NMR or SMR numbers is aimed at ensuring that medical colleges do not list fake or proxy teachers, popularly termed as “ghost faculty”, on paper to secure seat approvals or renewals without them working there.
In an office memorandum, the NMC said it had observed that nodal officers across various medical colleges had, in many instances, left the NMR/SMR number field blank for faculty members during their initial registration on the Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS) portal.
Citing the undergraduate/postgraduate minimum standard requirements (MSR) and the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) Regulations, NMC Secretary Dr Raghav Langer said these regulations mandate a periodic, transparent and digitally verified assessment of teaching staff across all medical institutions.
The September 3 notice said that in “strict compliance with NMC regulations/guidelines, it is hereby directed to all Medical Colleges/Institutions to immediately review and update NMR/SMR No. in profile details of all faculty members and Junior Residents (JR), Senior Residents (SR), Tutors/Demonstrator of their respective Colleges on NMC AEBAS portal."
The medical colleges were told that the AEBAS portal profiles of all faculty members and JR/SR/Tutor/Demonstrator must be updated by nodal officers within a month of the NMC notice.
The Commission asked nodal officers to update information on the AEBAS portal for medical faculty. “Nodal officers must enter correct and valid NMR/SMR registration numbers of all medical faculty members and JR/SR/Tutor/Demonstrator in the designated field. Leaving this field blank is strictly prohibited,” the notice said.
For non-medical faculty, the NMC said, “For faculty members and tutors/Demonstrators holding an MSc and PhD qualifications, ‘NA’ must be entered in the registration number field.”
It stated that non-compliance with the mandate would lead to consequences.
“Failure to update this information within the stipulated deadline will result in the blocking and automatic rejection of daily attendance via the NMC system. This may adversely impact the compliance status of the medical college during NMC assessments and inspections.”
Nodal officers were asked to contact the NMC helpdesk at support.aebas@nmc.org.in for any assistance.