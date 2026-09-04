Mandatory update of NMR for faculty or face action: NMC to medical colleges

NEW DELHI: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed all medical colleges and institutions to mandatorily update the National Medical Register (NMR) or State Medical Register (SMR) numbers of faculty and other teaching staff on the Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System.

The Commission has warned that if the NMR is not reviewed or updated by medical colleges, the daily attendance of faculty will be blocked and automatically rejected.

It also said the rejection and blocking of daily attendance will “adversely impact the compliance status of the medical college during NMC assessments and inspections.”

The NMC requires daily biometric attendance for medical college faculty to eliminate non-existent teachers and enforce quality standards in medical education. The latest mandate for NMR or SMR numbers is aimed at ensuring that medical colleges do not list fake or proxy teachers, popularly termed as “ghost faculty”, on paper to secure seat approvals or renewals without them working there.

In an office memorandum, the NMC said it had observed that nodal officers across various medical colleges had, in many instances, left the NMR/SMR number field blank for faculty members during their initial registration on the Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS) portal.

Citing the undergraduate/postgraduate minimum standard requirements (MSR) and the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) Regulations, NMC Secretary Dr Raghav Langer said these regulations mandate a periodic, transparent and digitally verified assessment of teaching staff across all medical institutions.