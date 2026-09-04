MHA calls September 9 meeting on Ladakh issues amid LAB, KDA demand for HPC talks

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has convened the next meeting of the Sub-Committee on issues concerning Ladakh in New Delhi on September 9 and asked the Ladakh administration to inform all members about the meeting.

The meeting follows two Sub-Committee meetings held in Leh on July 3 and August 19. Representatives of the MHA, senior Ladakh administration officials, and members of the Ladakh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) attended those meetings.

Sources said senior officials of the Ladakh administration, three representatives each from the LAB and KDA, Ladakh MP Mohd Hanifa Jan, former MP Thupstan Chhewang, Kargil Hill Council Chairman Mohd Jaffar Akhoon and former Leh Hill Council chief Tashi Gyalson are likely to attend the September 9 meeting.

Meanwhile, the LAB has convened an emergency meeting in Leh to discuss the MHA's communication and decide whether it will participate in the meeting.

The LAB and KDA have maintained that the MHA should instead convene a meeting of the High Powered Committee (HPC), headed by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, to take final decisions on Ladakh's key demands.