NCPCR rescues over 3,800 children from child labour, trafficking in nearly three months

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) rescued more than 3,800 children and facilitated the registration of over 575 FIRs during a special pan-India campaign against child labour, trafficking and exploitation, the Ministry of Women and Child Development said.

The “Pan-India Rescue and Rehabilitation” campaign was launched on June 12 and continued until August 31, with the NCPCR coordinating with State governments and Union Territory administrations to identify and rescue children engaged in child labour or vulnerable to trafficking and exploitation.

The statutory child rights body worked with District Magistrates, Labour Departments, police authorities and other stakeholders to intensify rescue operations, particularly in areas identified as hotspots for child labour and trafficking.

As part of the campaign, the NCPCR asked authorities to carry out targeted rescue operations and regularly share details of the children rescued, FIRs registered, rehabilitation measures, restoration to families, educational mainstreaming and compensation, among other follow-up actions.

The commission also held meetings with district administrations to monitor the implementation of the campaign and address problems encountered during rescue operations. The meetings focused on removing operational bottlenecks, ensuring timely submission of action-taken reports and improving coordination between departments and agencies, the ministry said.

The NCPCR also conducted awareness and outreach campaigns through social media and other communication platforms, encouraging the reporting of child labour and highlighting the need for rehabilitation and the educational mainstreaming of rescued children.

According to the ministry, sustained monitoring and coordination with State authorities resulted in more than 3,800 children being rescued during the campaign. Over 575 FIRs were also registered in connection with cases identified during the operation.

(With inputs from ANI)