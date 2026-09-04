PSEB becomes first education board in India to adopt UIDAI's paperless identity verification framework

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab School Education Board has become the first education board in India to onboard the Offline Verification Seeking Entity (OVSE) framework of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), enabling consent based and paperless digital identity verification.

The framework allows eligible entities to verify the identity and Aadhaar-related credentials of individuals through secure mechanisms without accessing UIDAI's Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR). PSEB will use the facility for identity verification while providing online and single-window education-board services.

The OVSE facility can be used to verify the identity of students, parents, guardians, teachers, school representatives and other eligible stakeholders, depending on the service being accessed. It is expected to reduce the need for repeated submission and manual verification of physical identity documents.

Maharishi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, has also onboarded as an OVSE with UIDAI, becoming the first university in India to do so. The framework will allow the university to use digital identity verification for processes including registration, admission, examinations and student verification.