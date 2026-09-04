Punjab youth's alleged custodial torture after protest against Mann sparks political row

CHANDIGARH: A political row has erupted in Punjab following allegations that police assaulted and tortured a Sikh youth and anti-drug activist after he waved a black flag at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a public programme in Sangrur, which is Mann’s home district.
Mohanjit Singh, a local resident and anti-drug activist, had climbed onto the rooftop of a house near the venue of a ‘Milni’ programme in Sheron village, and waved a black flag at the chief minister while raising slogans against the state government over the continuing drug menace.
Singh also questioned the government’s failure to fulfil its promise of eradicating drugs from Punjab. Police personnel removed him from the rooftop and took him into custody. He was subsequently arrested and produced before a court in Sangrur.
During his court appearance, Singh alleged that he was tortured in custody and subjected to electric shocks. He further alleged that a DSP-rank officer was involved in the torture and claimed police gave him a substance that resulted in a positive dope test.
Singh also alleged that police struck his waist with a wire brush and poured salt on the wounds, hit him on the head with shoes, disrespected his beard and hair, and removed and tore his ‘kachhera’, one of the five articles of faith prescribed for initiated Sikhs.
The allegations have not been independently verified.
Sangrur Senior Superintendent of Police Ravjot Grewal said Singh had been taken into preventive custody and was released after undergoing a medical examination and testing positive in a dope test.
“He was released later and has returned to his family,” Grewal said.
The allegations have triggered condemnation from Sikh religious leaders and political parties, with the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) seeking the intervention of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). The BJP has also attacked the Punjab government over the allegations.
Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldip Singh Gargajj demanded strict action against the police officers accused of torturing Singh and allegedly desecrating his ‘kakaars,’ the articles of Sikh faith.
Gargajj said Singh had peacefully waved a black flag from the rooftop of a neighbour’s house while protesting against the government’s handling of the drug menace and described the act as his “democratic right”.
He alleged that local DSP Harwinder Singh Khaira put the black flag around Singh’s neck and dragged him away before subjecting him to severe torture.
Gargajj said he had spoken to the Sangrur SSP and demanded that the DSP and SHO allegedly responsible for the torture and desecration of Singh’s ‘kakaars’ be immediately dismissed and face legal action.
He also demanded that a case be registered against the officers for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and subjecting Singh to torture, and said the Akal Takht would stand with the alleged victim and take further action.
Gargajj also highlighted the scale of drug abuse in Punjab, claiming that 10 to 15 youths in every village had fallen prey to drugs. He called for an end to the sale of “chitta”, a term commonly used in Punjab for heroin and synthetic drugs, alleging that it was being sold under the government’s watch.
Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has written to National Human Rights Commission Chairman Justice V Ramasubramanian, seeking the commission’s urgent intervention and a fair, transparent and time-bound inquiry.
In his letter, Bajwa said Singh was an activist working to spread awareness about the dangers of drug abuse and had protested to convey his concerns directly to Mann over the state government’s “Yudh Nasheyan Virudh” campaign.
“However, instead of his peaceful expression of dissent being respected, it has been alleged that Sidhu was subjected to brutal physical assault by police personnel for nearly an hour after the Chief Minister had left the location,” the letter said.
Bajwa alleged that Singh was subsequently taken to the Sunam Grain Market police station, where he was subjected to what was described as third-degree torture.
“If these allegations are established to be true, the incident represents a serious and shocking violation of fundamental human rights, including the right to life, dignity, personal liberty and freedom of peaceful expression,” he said.
Bajwa said police could not use “brute force and custodial violence” to silence a citizen for expressing dissent or questioning government policies.
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal also alleged that Singh was tortured and humiliated after speaking out against the drug menace and the functioning of the Punjab government. He demanded action against those responsible and urged the NHRC to intervene.
Former Union minister and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, in a post on X, questioned the treatment of Singh and alleged that he was targeted after protesting against Mann and the Aam Aadmi Party government.
“This is the same boy who just yesterday was openly protesting,” she said, alleging that Singh was electrocuted, beaten and humiliated, including through the removal of his turban and manhandling of his beard.
Calling the alleged incident “unpardonable”, Harsimrat said the SAD would stand by Singh and his family and extend assistance for his recovery. She also said the party would take up the matter in court.
Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon also condemned the alleged treatment of Singh, saying he was targeted for raising his voice against drugs and waving black flags at the chief minister.
Dhillon cited Singh’s allegations that his hair and beard were disrespected, blades were used to cut his thighs, salt was sprinkled on his wounds and he was subjected to electric shocks.
“This is a blatant display of the ‘Hitler-style dictatorship’ of the anti-Sikh Mann government,” Dhillon said, questioning whether raising concerns about drugs had become a crime under the state government.
Dhillon said he had spoken to Singh over the phone to inquire about his health and had also spoken to the Punjab DGP and Sangrur SSP, demanding an impartial investigation.
The Punjab Congress also alleged that Singh had been tortured, given electric shocks, had his ‘gatra’ removed and his hair pulled after questioning the chief minister.
“A young man who questioned Bhagwant Mann and showed black flags was allegedly tortured... Is this how questioning a Chief Minister is punished?” the party said in a post on X.
The Aam Aadmi Party and Punjab Police's version of the allegations has not gone beyond the statement that Singh was taken into preventive custody, medically examined and released after testing positive in a dope test.