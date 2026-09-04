Punjab youth's alleged custodial torture after protest against Mann sparks political row

CHANDIGARH: A political row has erupted in Punjab following allegations that police assaulted and tortured a Sikh youth and anti-drug activist after he waved a black flag at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a public programme in Sangrur, which is Mann’s home district.

Mohanjit Singh, a local resident and anti-drug activist, had climbed onto the rooftop of a house near the venue of a ‘Milni’ programme in Sheron village, and waved a black flag at the chief minister while raising slogans against the state government over the continuing drug menace.

Singh also questioned the government’s failure to fulfil its promise of eradicating drugs from Punjab. Police personnel removed him from the rooftop and took him into custody. He was subsequently arrested and produced before a court in Sangrur.

During his court appearance, Singh alleged that he was tortured in custody and subjected to electric shocks. He further alleged that a DSP-rank officer was involved in the torture and claimed police gave him a substance that resulted in a positive dope test.

Singh also alleged that police struck his waist with a wire brush and poured salt on the wounds, hit him on the head with shoes, disrespected his beard and hair, and removed and tore his ‘kachhera’, one of the five articles of faith prescribed for initiated Sikhs.

The allegations have not been independently verified.

Sangrur Senior Superintendent of Police Ravjot Grewal said Singh had been taken into preventive custody and was released after undergoing a medical examination and testing positive in a dope test.

“He was released later and has returned to his family,” Grewal said.