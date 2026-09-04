Punjabi-origin Canadian police officer charged with fraud, theft and breach of trust

CHANDIGARH: A veteran, high-profile Vancouver police officer of Indian origin, who hails from Punjab and founded a charity for at-risk children, has been charged with fraud, theft and breach of trust following a lengthy undercover investigation by his own department.

According to Canadian media reports, Kalwinder (Kal) Dosanjh, 50, who is also the CEO of the Surrey-based KidsPlay Foundation, was arrested in Surrey. His lawyers have denied any wrongdoing.

“Dosanjh has committed no crime and is innocent of any wrongdoing. An arrest, or a report that an arrest has occurred, is not evidence of guilt, misconduct or criminal responsibility,” the law firm Alliance Lawyers stated.

Meanwhile, the Vancouver Police Department said the charges stem from a covert investigation that lasted about two and a half years. A press conference is scheduled for Friday morning (Canada time) to provide further details. Chief Constable Steve Rai and Superintendent Mike Ritchie, who led the investigation, are expected to address the media.