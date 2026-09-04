Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Budgam forest of J&K

One terrorist was killed and an AK rifle recovered during a joint operation by the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF in a forest area of Budgam district on Friday, officials said.

The operation was launched in Ashdar Gali after security forces received specific intelligence about the movement of a suspected group of terrorists from Pakherpora in neighbouring Pulwama district towards Yousmarg in Budgam.

According to the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, troops observed suspicious movement during the search operation and challenged the suspected terrorists, who opened fire. The forces retaliated, triggering an exchange of gunfire in which one terrorist was killed.

“Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist was neutralised and one AK rifle was recovered,” the Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

The search operation remains underway as security forces continue to look for another terrorist believed to be hiding in the area.

The identity of the slain terrorist has not yet been ascertained.

The encounter comes after a lull of several months in militant activity in the Kashmir Valley.