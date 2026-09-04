Uncrewed Gaganyaan mission on track for launch this year, says ISRO chief V Narayanan

Work on the first uncrewed mission under the Gaganyaan programme is progressing “vigorously and systematically” and the launch is targeted for this calendar year, ISRO chairman V Narayanan said on Friday.

Speaking after the successful launch of the EOS-05 earth observation satellite aboard the GSLV-F17, Narayanan said the mission was the first success for the space agency in the current financial year.

“Reward for hard work is more work,” he said, adding that ISRO, along with industry and other organisations, was now focused on the first uncrewed Gaganyaan mission.

Narayanan said preparations for the mission were progressing at a brisk pace, with the launch targeted before the end of the year. The uncrewed mission is a key step towards India's planned human spaceflight programme.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership, Narayanan said ISRO had planned six more launches during the current financial year, including the navigation satellite NVS-03.

Later, at a press conference, Narayanan said EOS-05 had an operational life of nine years. He also dismissed speculation that the satellite was a “spy satellite”.

(With inputs from PTI)