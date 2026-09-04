Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw directs officials to address signalling deficiencies in ‘mission mode’

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday chaired a detailed safety review meeting at Rail Bhawan, directing officials to address technical deficiencies related to signalling in “mission mode”.
During the meeting, Vaishnaw also issued directions concerning Overhead Equipment (OHE), calling for necessary action to ensure proper maintenance and replacement at locations where components have completed their prescribed service life.
He further directed officials to improve maintenance standards in railway workshops, with particular attention to coaches, especially electrical circuits and wiring related to fire safety.
After hearing the views of those present, the Railway Minister also stressed the need to focus on the maintenance of couplers and wheels of wagons and coaches.
According to an official statement, the meeting also placed emphasis on track maintenance, particularly the proper upkeep of point machines, turnouts and fasteners. Officials were directed to ensure arrangements for installing fasteners wherever they were found to be missing.
The meeting also called for strict action against suppliers responsible for poor-quality materials. In cases involving deficiencies in materials related to Signalling and Telecommunication (S&T), OHE, tracks, coaches or wagons, stringent action was directed against the concerned suppliers.
Where deliberate negligence is established, officials were also instructed to permanently blacklist the supplier concerned.
The Railway Minister asked all officers to coordinate closely with district and state administrations and make advance preparations at locations where passenger numbers are likely to rise sharply due to festivals or fairs. He said this would ensure that the necessary facilities are made available in time.
The meeting was attended by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Railway Board, Members of the Railway Board, General Managers of Zonal Railways, Directors General (DGs) and Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs).