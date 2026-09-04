Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw directs officials to address signalling deficiencies in ‘mission mode’

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday chaired a detailed safety review meeting at Rail Bhawan, directing officials to address technical deficiencies related to signalling in “mission mode”.

During the meeting, Vaishnaw also issued directions concerning Overhead Equipment (OHE), calling for necessary action to ensure proper maintenance and replacement at locations where components have completed their prescribed service life.

He further directed officials to improve maintenance standards in railway workshops, with particular attention to coaches, especially electrical circuits and wiring related to fire safety.

After hearing the views of those present, the Railway Minister also stressed the need to focus on the maintenance of couplers and wheels of wagons and coaches.