'Very distressing to observe': SC judge on Delhi Police crackdown at Jantar Mantar protest

Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan on Friday expressed concern over the alleged assault of protesters by police personnel during the recent NEET students' protest at Jantar Mantar, saying the detachment expected of police officers appears to be disappearing.

Speaking at the launch of former secretary (security) Yashovardhan Azad's book "Policing the Republic", Justice Bhuyan said, "All of us are dismayed when we see young officers of the Indian Police Service personally going and assaulting protesters and demonstrators. This is something very, very distressing to observe."

"The detachment expected of police officers somehow seems to be disappearing, and this is indeed a matter of grave concern," he added.

The book launch was held at Viceroy Hall in the national capital. Congress MP P Chidambaram, former Maharashtra DGP D Sivanandhan and others were present at the event.

Justice Bhuyan said effective policing could be done without resorting to the excessive use of force or infringement of human rights.

"For most common people, a policeman on the street wearing a whistle and a lathi represents the power and authority of the state. When they feel wronged, they seek the help of the police. It is, therefore, of utmost importance that the police force maintains its credibility," he said.

"It can do so only by strictly adhering to the Constitution, by functioning as a truly professional force, acting impartially, displaying courage and acting with conviction, maintaining integrity and adhering to secular principles, thereby upholding the rule of law," he added.

He also mentioned the rising cases of custodial torture and deaths in the country and said it is one of the worst crimes in a civilised society.

"Custodial death is perhaps one of the worst crimes in a civilised society governed by the rule of law. Any form of torture, of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment would fall within the inhibition of Article 29, whether it occurs during investigation, interrogation or otherwise," he said.