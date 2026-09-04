Violence erupts during protest over Chakma inclusion in Arunachal SIR

GUWAHATI: Tensions flared in Bordumsa area of Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday following violence during a protest against the alleged inclusion of Chakma community members in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Shots were fired and stones were pelted during the violence, leaving at least one person, reportedly a member of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), injured. Security was tightened in the area to maintain law and order.

The AAPSU and local organisations organised the protest, opposing the alleged inclusion of Chakmas who arrived after 2006 in the SIR process. The AAPSU demanded the immediate arrest of those who allegedly targeted its leaders during the violence.

“We have a clear demand to the state government for the immediate suspension of the SIR process in areas with Chakma and Hajong populations,” AAPSU president Meje Taku told mediapersons.

He also asked the state’s Home Department to ensure that no FIR was registered against any member of the student organisation.