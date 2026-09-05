At Jodhpur, Japan’s F-2s to make India debut, air chiefs likely to fly

NEW DELHI: Fighter aircraft of the Japan Air Self-Defence Force (JASDF) will operate from Indian soil for the first time this month, with three Mitsubishi F-2 jets slated to arrive at Jodhpur for the second edition of the bilateral air combat exercise Veer Guardian.

It is also learnt that IAF chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh and his Japanese counterpart General Takehiro Morita are both expected at the base during the drill, and are likely to fly sorties. Sources said their interaction will also cover ways to widen the flying engagement between the two air forces beyond set-piece exercises.

The IAF said on Saturday that two JASDF C-2 transport aircraft had touched down at Air Force Station Jodhpur, marking the arrival of the Japanese contingent. The exercise runs from September 9 to 22, with the training centred on air combat manoeuvring. India is fielding its frontline Su-30MKI air dominance fighters along with the homegrown LCA Tejas.