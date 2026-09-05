BJP MP Kangamna Ranaut pulls up officials over unspent MPLADS funds in Mandi

CHANDIGARH: BJP MP from Mandi Kangana Ranaut on Saturday reprimanded officials at a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting over administrative delays and the poor utilisation of funds under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS).

Kangana expressed dissatisfaction over the non-utilisation of nearly half of the Rs 11 crore released for development works and questioned the accountability of departments responsible for implementing projects.

She alleged that several projects remained pending due to delays in securing land and obtaining necessary permissions. In some cases, she said, funds had been drawn despite the absence of land or required approvals.

“Around Rs 11 crore had been released for development works, but a substantial portion of the funds remained unused even after nearly two years. By March-April, less than Rs 1 crore had been utilised across the entire area, while in Mandi alone, only around Rs 50 to 60 lakh had reportedly been spent out of approximately Rs 5.5 crore,” she alleged.

Kangana told officials that assurances were no longer enough and asked them to speed up implementation of pending projects.

She directed officials to summon agencies that had failed to begin sanctioned works and consider withdrawing funds from projects that had not been implemented.

The MP also raised concerns over funds lying unused despite projects being approved and stressed the need for proper monitoring and timely utilisation of public money.

She urged officials to ensure that sanctioned development works are completed without further delay and said performance should be assessed on the basis of work completed on the ground rather than assurances or future plans.