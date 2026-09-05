Gujarat at 10th rank in India as farm loans hit Rs 74K crore.

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat farmers owed Rs 74,176.52 crore in outstanding agricultural loans to public sector banks (PSBs) as of March 31, 2026, placing the state 10th nationally in the latest official data.

A calculation from the state-wise dataset puts Gujarat’s share at 4.2% of India’s total outstanding agricultural loans reported by the PSBs, even as the Centre has made it clear that no one-time waiver proposal for small and marginal farmers is currently under consideration.

The figures, placed before the Lok Sabha by the Union Finance Ministry, underline the scale of outstanding agricultural borrowing in Gujarat at a time when farm loan waivers continue to remain a major political and economic issue.

Tamil Nadu topped the national list with Rs 3,44,996.64 crore in outstanding agricultural loans, followed by Andhra Pradesh at Rs 2,69,415.73 crore. Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Kerala, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh were also ahead of Gujarat.

Within the region, Gujarat’s outstanding agricultural loans were lower than neighbouring Rajasthan’s Rs 88,599.32 crore and Madhya Pradesh’s Rs 79,353.97 crore, but significantly higher than Punjab’s Rs 48,421.94 crore and Haryana’s Rs 39,786.04 crore.