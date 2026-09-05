Gurugram floods citywide, not just at isolated spots: IIT-Gandhinagar study finds

CHANDIGARH: Every monsoon season, Gurugram witnesses waterlogging as a whole and does not flood at a few isolated junctions. Now, this has also been proved in a new technical study report by IIT-Gandhinagar and AIReSQ, which has been prepared for the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, as it has mapped water moving across 117 sectors through 257 separate boundary crossings during a single design storm, highlighting how flooding in one area affects the entire city.

The technical report has identified 125 connected drainage areas feeding shared corridors across ward and sector lines, warning that fixing or diverting a drain at one point could shift the flooding burden elsewhere in the network rather than solving the problem.

While response centres on underground detention tanks, illustratively sized at 14,000 cubic metres for testing, has been proposed in this study, as these would capture floodwater and channel it through a four-stage treatment process comprising screening, settling, filtration and a water-quality check before release.

Thus, the treated water would go either to surface drains, when downstream capacity allows, or into a verified deep aquifer through monitored recharge wells and recharge into the shallow water table.

The study estimated that 31.48 million cubic metres of water entered Gurugram over six hours: 30.98 million cubic metres from direct rainfall and about 0.50 million cubic metres from upstream inflows, as this was based on a citywide “FloodAstra” simulation of 107.3 mm of rainfall over three hours, peaking at 73 mm per hour. The largest sector-to-sector transfer recorded was 44,237 cubic metres, flowing from Sector 1 into Sector 111.

The study noted a simulated two-park detention pilot in Palam Vihar showed a 10.6 per cent reduction in peak street-flood depth and a 25.2 per cent reduction in peak water volume, with no additional flooding recorded outside the test area.

It is learnt that the local district administration is now seeking authorisation for field survey, aquifer investigation and pilot-scale testing, as any decision on construction will be taken only after field data confirms the modelled benefits.

Municipal Commissioner of Gurugram Pradeep Dahiya said that the study marked a shift in the city’s flood-management approach and that the MCG is working on addressing the root causes of flooding rather than offering temporary solutions.