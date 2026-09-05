KDA objects to Ladakh Nautor land rules, warns of mistrust with Centre, impact on poor landowners

SRINAGAR: A day after Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena approved rules for regularisation of ‘Nautor’ lands in the Union Territory, paving the way for thousands of eligible beneficiaries to secure proprietary rights over barren land, the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) raised objections, saying the policy may disproportionately affect the poor.

It also claimed that such decisions would impact the dialogue with the Centre and create mistrust between the government and Ladakhis.

KDA co-chairman Sajjad Kargili raised serious concerns about the implications of the new land policy, particularly for ordinary and economically weaker landowners.

“Under Ailan No. 38, land was earlier allotted to eligible people against a nominal government fee. Under the new system, landowners may now have to purchase the same land from the government by paying a substantial amount, creating a heavy financial burden on ordinary families,” he said.

Claiming that the policy may disproportionately affect the poor, Kargili said those whose land is already recorded in the revenue records may be able to purchase it from the government if they have the financial means. “But the question is: How will a poor landowner arrange such a large amount?”

“More seriously, there are people who have developed and cultivated land at their own expense, but whose land was never entered in the revenue records due to lack of awareness or procedural shortcomings. Under the new law, such people could potentially lose their land altogether,” he said.