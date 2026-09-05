Massive landslide blocks Nepal’s Chamelia River, flash flood fears rise along Kali in India

DEHRADUN: A massive landslide has partially blocked Nepal’s Chamelia River, creating an artificial lake and raising fears of flash floods in settlements along the Kali River on the Indian side of the international border.

A large portion of a hillside collapsed into the river at Bhattad in Ward No. 1 of Api Himal Rural Municipality in Nepal’s Darchula district. The debris has obstructed the river’s flow, leading to water accumulation upstream amid continuing heavy rainfall.

The Chamelia joins the Kali River near Simpani in Gethigada on the Indian side and Sera in Nepal. The Kali flows downstream through border towns including Jhulaghat and Pancheshwar before reaching Tanakpur.

Officials fear that if the natural embankment breaches suddenly, the accumulated water could enter the Kali and trigger flooding in riverside areas of both countries.

“A major part of the hill has fallen into the Chamelia at Bhattad, restricting its flow and forming an artificial lake,” Bhagat Singh Thekre Bohara, ward chairman of Api Himal Rural Municipality, said.

He added that 15 families living near the river had been shifted to safer locations as a precaution. The Darchula district administration has also been informed about the situation.

“Heavy rain is continuing in the region, and there is a possibility of further landslides. If more debris falls into the river, the situation could become serious,” Bohara said, adding that police, Armed Police Force and Army personnel could take a day to reach the remote site.

Darchula Chief District Officer Vart Raj Paudel, however, said there was no immediate danger as water continued to pass through part of the channel.

“The landslide at Bhattad has partially obstructed the Chamelia. Water is still flowing through nearly half of the river channel, and there is no danger at present,” Paudel said.

Reports said the Nepalese administration had advised residents along the Chamelia and employees of the Chamelia, Upper Chamelia and Middle Chamelia hydropower projects to move to safer places.

The river has several energy projects, including the 30-MW Chamelia hydropower project and the Upper Chamelia project at Balanch, developed with Chinese assistance. Another 24-MW project is under construction.

Indian authorities are closely monitoring developments. Pithoragarh District Disaster Management Officer Bhupendra Meher told the TNIE that security agencies had been placed on alert.

“We have received information about the landslide at Bhattad. The police, Sashastra Seema Bal and all departments concerned have been alerted. People living near the river have been asked to remain vigilant, and we are monitoring the situation continuously,” Meher said.